Peterborough 3 Wigan Athletic 2

Wigan Athletic paid the price for failing to hammer home their first-half dominance as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Peterborough, who leapfrog them into second.

The visitors were the dominant side for almost all of the opening period, but had only Michael Jacobs’ deflected effort on 33 minutes to show for their efforts.

And they were pegeged back just two minutes after the restart when Junior Morias levelled the scores.

That was the way it stayed until six minutes time, despite both sides creating - and squandering - enough chances to have won several matches.

Posh edged in front on 84 minutes through Morias’ second goal.

But Latics responded immediately when Lee Evans’ corner was stabbed home at the far post by Ryan Colclough.

There was still to be a late twist, however, and it came at the ‘wrong’ end, with Jack Marriott controlling superbly before slipping his shot past Jamie Jones and inside the far corner.