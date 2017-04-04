Players ‘let me down’ - Barrow

Graham Barrow admitted he felt ‘let down’ by his Wigan Athletic players for the way they capitulated in the 3-0 drubbing at Ipswich that leaves them teetering on the brink of relegation.

Latics were second best for much of the game at Portman Road, as a Town side low on confidence and without a victory in eight games were allowed a free pass back to the winners’ enclosure.

Sloppy defending allowed David McGoldrick and Freddie Sears to open up a two-goal advantage inside half an hour and, despite a spirited reaction after the break, Wigan’s fate was sealed when Sears made it three in the dying moments.

“It was a fair scoreline, because we gave them three goals,” Barrow snapped.

“If it hadn’t been for Matt Gilks, it would have been even more.

“You know me, I’m not even going to pretend everything was okay today.

“Whether it’s too much for the players, we’ll find out on Saturday, won’t we?

“We played suicidal stuff - kamikaze football.

“We always pride ourselves on trying to play, but that’s just ridiculous really.

“It was always going to be a battle to earn the right to play, which we did.

“But we just then made too many stupid mistakes.”

When asked whether he personally felt ‘let down’ by the performance, Barrow did not mince his words.

“Yes, I do feel the players let me down - and I told them in the dressing room,” he revealed.

“Things have been said in the dressing room that will remain in the dressing room, and we’ve just got to hope now there’s a response.

“It was very much a one-way conversation.

“I wasn’t open to a two-way conversation.

“If I’m being honest, I think that’s maybe been part of the problem.

“The club don’t deserve that sort of performance, the staff don’t deserve it, and the supporters certainly don’t deserve it.

“It’s senior players who are going to have a good look at themselves really.”