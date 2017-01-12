Pollitt back in football

Former Latics favourite Mike Pollitt has rejoined Rotherham United as goalkeeping coach.

The 44-year-old replaces Andy Dibble and will work alongside ex-Latics player Paul Warne, who is caretaker manager of the Millers.

Pollitt worked as Wigan’s goalkeeping coach until late 2016, when he left following Gary Caldwell’s exit.

His departure marked the end of an 11-year link at Wigan as a player and then coach, after signing from Rotherham back in 2005.

He famously made his debut in Latics’ first match in the Premier League – a 1-0 home defeat against Chelsea – and later that season, saved a penalty against Arsenal to help send the club to the League Cup Final.

The Manchester United Academy product said he was ‘gutted’ to leave the DW Stadium after a rollercoaster decade but is delighted to be returning to Rotherham.

“After I left Wigan, I was really pleased to get the call from Warney about coming back here,” Pollitt said.

“It is going to be a tough challenge with the situation we are in, but I am really looking forward to it.

“It will be great to see some old faces, the likes of John Breckin and Denis Circuit who are still here from back in the day.

“There are others that are still involved, so it is fantastic to see some old faces. I came back over Christmas as a guest for the game against Wigan, I got a good reception from the fans, so I really enjoyed the experience and I’m delighted now to be back as a member of staff.”

The former keeper had two stints with the Millers from 1998 to 2000 and 2001 to 2005.

A lot has changed at Rotherham since Pollitt left Millmoor, with the south Yorkshire outfit side now settling in to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, and bottom of the Championship.

He added: “It is a different setup from the days when I left, when the club was still at Millmoor.

“It is totally new surroundings, it is unfortunate with the season we have had so far, but you can see that the chairman is really trying to take the club forward and it is great now to be part of that.”

Pollitt’s first return to the DW Stadium with his new club will be on April 8.