Powell’s still in decent Nick - Cook

Wigan Athletic star Nick Powell has been passed fit for Tuesday night’s visit of Northampton.

The ex-Manchester United man was substituted shortly after opening the scoring on the half-hour mark in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

It was the seventh time in seven league games he has failed to last the course, but manager Paul Cook says it was purely precautionary.

“Nick’s fit for selection,” revealed Cook. “He’s got fatigue - that’s all it is.

“He’s played so many minutes so far - probably more minutes in the last month than he has for a long time.

“His problem is nothing specific in terms of injury, but it’s coming from the muscles and different stuff.

“He gets tested on his hamstring and his groin on a daily basis, and when you’re playing three matches in a week - on top of the travelling and training - it’s something that needs to be monitored.

“When you’re talking Saturday to Saturday, it’s not an issue.

“But when you’re talking about Saturday to Tuesday to Saturday, it becomes an issue - not just for Nick for all the players.”