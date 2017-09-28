Powell ‘up there with the best’ - Reid

Peter Reid reckons Wigan Athletic’s man of the moment Nick Powell is up there with the best players he ever played with during his long and distinguished career.

Powell popped up with the only goal in midweek against Plymouth, his fifth goal of the season, to send Latics back up to second in League One.

And ex-England midfielder Reid - who has been working with the Wigan Athletic squad at the training ground as part of Paul Cook’s backroom staff - has challenged the former Manchester United man to make himself a Premier League star.

“That boy can be as good as he wants to be,” enthused Reid.

“He all the attributes you’d want to be a top Premier League player.

“Of course with that you’ve got to work hard, and you’ve got to show it week in, week out.

“And I think he’s got the bit between his teeth at the moment.

“He’s got a brilliant touch about him, he’s got a real feel for a pass.

“What he’s got to do - and he’s doing it at the moment - is do it consistently out there on the park.

“He’s got the ability to do it, we all know that.

“Every time he gets on the ball, you expect something to happen.”

Reid knows a thing or two about star quality, having rubbed shoulders with - among others - Bryan Robson, Gary Lineker and John Barnes during his playing days.

“I’ve played with some really good footballers - many moons ago now!” he acknowledged.

“But Nick’s right up them them in terms of ability.

“I can’t really say more than that.”

Powell caused concern inside the DW on Tuesday night when he had to be helped from the field in stoppage-time, apparently in some discomfort.

The 23-year-old is still to complete a full game this term, having been substituted in all nine of his appearances.

But Reid says there’s no need to panic ahead of Saturday’s visit of Walsall.

“Nick’s all right I think,” he added.

“It was more of a tactical change, related to fatigue.

“He’ll be recuperating with the rest of the players, in the water and just having a stretch on the pitch.

“Reece James also had a dead leg, but he should be okay as well.”