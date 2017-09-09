Power can expect Max abuse from pals!

Max Power has already been the butt of some deserved dressing room ‘banter’ after remaining a Wigan Athletic player beyond the transfer window.

The 24-year-old was placed on the transfer list earlier this summer and made to train with the academy at Christopher Park after expressing a desire to leave, should a Championship club show an interest.

Chairman David Sharpe blamed the player’s agent rather than the player himself for the situation.

And boss Paul Cook says everything that’s happened is now well and truly in the past.

“Certainly from my point of view, Max is a great lad, and the club is stronger with him still here,” revealed the Latics chief.

“I just hope we can all draw a line under it and move on.

“Everyone’s taking all kinds of advice these days, and we have to respect that – everyone is speaking to someone else.

“I speak to a lot of people, but if you’re getting the wrong advice – and I’m not necessarily saying Max was, I’m not getting involved in that debate – if you’ve been advised on a pathway that hasn’t worked out, it’s not great.

“Max Power in general is a happy boy – he loves his football.

“He’s first in every day, and he’s one of the last to leave.

“He trains extra, and he actually loves playing for this football club.

“Somewhere along the line it’s got a bit lost in communication, but that’s gone now, it’s water under the bridge, and let’s concentrate on Max staying here.”

Not that Power’s plight has gone unnoticed among his team-mates.

“I’m sure he’ll get a little bit of stick to start with,” Cook smiled.

“In fact, someone said to him at Euxton the other day: ‘Well this isn’t Christopher Park is it’?

“But players soon get over that sort of thing pretty quickly, and it’s good to have that banter in the dressing room.

“I do think Max will have that extra little spice, an extra edge to his game, because he’ll want to show everyone what a good player he is.

“That can only be of benefit to him and the football club.”

Power could even be in the squad for this afternoon’s trip to Shrewsbury, with both sides looking to continue unbeaten starts to the season.

“Every game these days gets built up to be a big game, a tough game,” Cook acknowledged.

“Shrewsbury have had a fantastic start, and Paul Hurst has done a fabulous job since coming in.

“From looking like they were bound for relegation, not just keeping them up but now establishing them into a very strong League One team, it’s great credit to him.

“They’re a very strong team and we’re in for a very tough game.

“I’m not a manager who’ll go through their threats and so forth – that will be all played out on the day.

“But when you’ve not lost in five games, you’re scoring goals and you’re not conceding many, you can work out the strengths for yourself.”