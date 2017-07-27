Power cut from Latics squad

Max Power has revealed he has been ‘removed’ from the Wigan Athletic squad just over a week before the start of the new Football League campaign.

The 24-year-old has been training away from the first team set-up at Euxton - rubbing shoulders instead with the academy youngsters at Christopher Park.

And he says he’s been told he won’t play for Latics until the transfer window is closed.

Omar Bogle’s future also looks uncertain, with the striker tweeting earlier on Thursday that he wouldn’t be involved in Saturday’s penultimate pre-season friendly at his old club Grimsby for a mystery reason.

The Wigan Post also understands Jack Byrne could be in a similar predicament, having not featured once during pre-season, and also doing his training away from the first team.

“Unfortunately I have been removed from the squad at this moment in time,” said Power.

“When I first met with the manager in the first week of pre season, we had a chat about the future and moving forward.

“The club turned down offers for me during the January transfer window from a Championship club, so I stated that if offers where to come in again during this transfer window I would like to stay in the Championship.

“I understand some fans may feel angered by this. However, at this stage of my career, I would like to play at as high a level as possible.

“During our chat I also stated that I had two years left on my contract and that, if no offers came in during this window, I would be fully committed to helping the club get back into the Championship.

“Like any player at the club will tell you, I set high standards every day in training, and have always been fully committed in everything I’ve done for the club.

“I have been told I will not play for the club again while the transfer window is open.

“I’m disappointed this happened. However, I fully respect the manager’s decision.

“He has done what he feels is best for the club, and I will continue to train hard and support the club as much as I can.

“My future is uncertain at this moment in time, but I will act in a professional manner as always.

“I hope it’s a successful season for the club ending in promotion back to the Championship.”

Bogle’s message to the fans - which he later deleted - was rather more succinct.

“Gutted to say I won’t be playing on Saturday,” he tweeted. “Can’t say why at the moment.”

Power was told the news after featuring in Wigan’s first two pre-season fixtures, and sat out last weekend’s trip to Notts County.

Bogle has been an ever-present this summer, but will lose that record this weekend.

Byrne hasn’t been sighted since the end of last season, when he struggled to make an impact following his January arrival from Manchester City.