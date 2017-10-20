Power hopes to rediscover his scoring form

Max Power has two aims when Wigan take on Blackpool tomorrow afternoon - find the target and re-create happy memories.

The midfielder was in the side which beat Blackpool 4-0 to seal promotion to the Championship in 2016, and although he failed to get on the scoresheet, has fond recollections of that afternoon.

And he is also desperate to rediscover his scoring form.

Power hasn’t found the back of the net since a 4-1 win over Swindon in March 2016 - but frustratingly says he has no problems scoring goals in training.

“It’s something I’m very disappointed with but if I can help the team in other areas I will do,” said on his goal drought.

“Hopefully soon my luck will turn.

“The day before games we have a shooting competition and there’s coffees on the line. “Maybe I should start putting coffees out in games because I never lose a shooting competition.”

But more pressing matters such as trying to snatch top spot in League One from Shrewsbury are further towards the front of Power’s mind.

The 24-year-old hopes Latics can replicate the feelgood factor from previous visits to Bloomfield Road, and believes boss Paul Cook has helped shape the standards which made them feel disappointed with Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Gillingham.

“We’ve got good memories there. It’s something we’re looking to replicate this season,” he said.

“Wigan are going to be the biggest scalp and teams are upping their game against us.

“But you’re seeing now, we’re playing the way we want to play. We pass the ball well and we know eventually we will get the goal.

“It’s a mixture of disappointment and also being happy to come away with a point, we haven’t lost again.

“But those are the standards we’ve set now, we’re disappointed with a draw.”

But through his disappointment with not bringing all three points back to Wigan on Tuesday, Power remained upbeat about their form of late, and took positives from the fact Cook’s men fought back from the unfamiliar position of being behind on the scoreboard.

“We showed good character and a different side to us, coming from 1-0 down,” he said. “It’s a point away from home and we go into another good game at Blackpool now and if we win Saturday that’s seven points out of nine in a week - that’s a good return.”