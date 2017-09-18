Power needs Max love now - Cook

Paul Cook admits the Wigan Athletic fans who booed Max Power at the weekend were well within their rights – but called for a line to be drawn under the issue for the good of the club.

Power has been restored to the first-team fold since the transfer window closed at the end of August, having looked to be on his way after being placed on the transfer list and made to train with the Academy at Christopher Park.

That followed Power’s request to speak to any Championship clubs who showed an interest in his services – interest that failed to materialise.

A number of fans took the opportunity to voice their disapproval when he entered the fray as a late substitute on Saturday against Bristol Rovers.

“I thought they were booing my substitution – when I found out it was Max, I was delighted,” joked Cook, trying to take the sting out of the situation during his press conference ahead of the visit of Northampton.

“I think Max thought they were booing Sammy Morsy, who was coming off, so he’s sticking to that!

“On a serious note, for me, I would never encourage that.

“I am a great believer that supporters pay their money, and they can do whatever they want.

“But at the same time, you’ve got to remember this is our club, and these are our players.

“Being disappointed in Max’s actions...yes, I get that.

“But carrying out the disappointment like that...it’s a no from me.

“I’m certainly not having a go at the supporters who did boo, because it’s up to them.

“I still believe Max was poorly advised, but we’ve been over that.

“Some of the supporters have made their feelings known, and that’s fair enough.

“But I would suggest that’s enough now, and let’s concentrate on what we’re all about.”

The return of Power has added to the options of Cook, who also has defender Chey Dunkley and winger Ryan Colclough available again after serving bans.

“We’ve got Chey and Ryan back from suspension, which we’re very pleased about,” added Cook.

“It adds to the healthy squad we have, which we’ll need because the games are coming thick and fast.

“If we were to change the team, it would be for reasons we believe are correct.

“Chey started the season well, but Alex Bruce has done well in recent weeks.

“For Alex, at his age, being a senior player, would he be able to play three games in a week?

“Or do you keep him in for Tuesday and give him the day off on Saturday? We’ll see.”