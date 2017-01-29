Power’s on Red alert for Sunday

Liverpool fanatic Max Power admits he’d love nothing more than to help Wigan Athletic bundle holders Manchester United out of the FA Cup this weekend.

Power and his Latics team-mates will be massive underdogs at Old Trafford, but will make the trip full of confidence and belief after three wins in a row.

“Obviously for me, as a Liverpool supporter, Anfield would have been the dream,” Power told the Observer.

“But as a football player, it doesn’t come much better than Manchester United away – one of the biggest clubs in the world, at a fantastic stadium. They’re also the FA Cup holders, and it’s a great draw for the club, the players and also the fans.”

Wigan’s allocation of 3,000 tickets sold out in a matter of hours last week, and Power says the players are determined to do everything they can to make the trip as memorable as possible.

“We’ll work on a game-plan this week, and hopefully it will come together on the day,” the Latics midfielder acknowledged.

“We’re certainly not just going there to make up the numbers.

“You don’t want to just go there to roll over and let them run riot. We’ll look to stifle them, but also look to ask them some questions as well.

“We know we’re coming up against world-class players, but it will be a great test to pit ourselves against the likes of (Paul) Pogba and see how we get on.

“I’m sure the gaffer has some inside information as well which might help!

“Stranger things have happened in football.

“That’s the beauty of the FA Cup.”