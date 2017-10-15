Quality putting us streets ahead - Morsy

Skipper Sam Morsy reckons huge strength in depth is underpinning Wigan Athletic’s rise to the summit of League One.

Latics moved top of the pile at the weekend after a convincing 3-0 win over Southend at the DW.

Despite not getting anywhere near top gear, Latics dominated from the first minute to the last, against a side reduced to 10 men on the hour following the sending-off of Jermaine McGlashan for a two-footed lunge on Callum Elder.

Michael Jacobs scored the opening goal inside 11 minutes, but Latics had to wait until the last 10 minutes to kill off the game.

A sublime pass from substitute Gary Roberts sent Nick Powell clean through to double the lead on 84 minutes.

Roberts again provided the assist for fellow replacement Ivan Toney to make it three on 88 minutes.

And Morsy says having so many quality players waiting to come in is pushing the side on to greater heights.

“There’s a lot of talent here, there’s quality all over the pitch,” enthused Morsy.

“You see Gary Roberts come on from the bench, and set up two goals.

“You also see Nathan Byrne, our right back, ripping them to shreds, almost scoring himself.”

It was a really good performance and we’re really happy.”

Morsy also hailed the influence of manager Paul Cook, with whom he won promotion with during their Chesterfield days, since his summer arrival from Portsmouth.

“I’ve worked with the manager before, and he’s top class,” added Morsy.

“He and his management team have a set way of playing, and you know your job.

“Under Cook, there is a clear identity and a clear job role, and as a player, that’s all you want sometimes.

“To know your role and go out and do it.”

Next up for Latics is Tuesday night’s trip to Gillingham, who are rooted in the drop zone after a dismal start to the season.

However, first-team coach Anthony Barry - standing in on media duties after Saturday’s game - says Latics will be taking nothing for granted.

“Gillingham is just another game, another challenge that we have to overcome and that’s like every game,” he said.

“Part of this will be the long journey down there. But we’re in a good place at the minute and the lads are enjoying their football and we just need to stay on it.

“We just stay focused - we know what we want to do, game-to-game.

“It’s a boring cliche, but we micro-manage everything every day and it’s time for a little bit of rest for the lads before Gillingham.

“We’ll travel down on Monday to make sure we’re down there in good time to rest in the hotel.

“These lads are well looked after, and we’ll be ready to go come Tuesday night.”