Reece return is ‘massive’ boost

The sparkling form of Reece James after 18 months out through injury has been one of the major plus-points in Wigan Athletic’s promising start to the season.

That’s the view of boss Paul Cook, who admits James – whose contract expires at the end of the season – is proving he is worthy of long-term consideration.

“From Reece’s point of view, having been out for so long, playing regularly and playing well is massive,” acknowledged Cook.

“He’s certainly playing very well at the moment, and long may that continue.

“Going back to pre-season, he’s naturally have been not off the pace, because that would be disrespectful to him, but a little bit taking his time, feeling his way back.

“That’s natural after being out for so long, and we’re delighted to see him back in there.”