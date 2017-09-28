Reid glad to be involved

Peter Reid admits he’s ‘loving’ been back involved in football as he continues to assist behind the scenes at Wigan Athletic.

The former England international was out of the game when a chance conversation with Paul Cook over the summer led to him being drafted in on a voluntary basis.

While insisting he’d never fallen out of love with the game that’s served him so well ove r the years, the 61-year-old admits his time with Wigan has rekindled his passion.

“It’s great to be involved again here at Wigan,” acknowledged Reid.

“I don’t think I’ll quite be fit for Saturday but I’m trying my best!

“On a serious note, I’m loving being around the training ground, watching the coaching staff do their work.

“And the players have been very professional in the way they’ve gone about their jobs.

“I never lost my hunger to be fair...I’ve always been involved in football, since I left school when I was 15.

“It never leaves you...though the game’s changed a wee bit!

“It’s a little bit less physical than it used to be, but it’s still the greatest game.”

Being a former central midfielder with a liking for a tackle, it’s no surprising to hear which two players Reid singles out of the current side .

“I’ve got a little affinity for the two holding players, I have to say,” he smiled.

“(Sam) Morsy and (Lee) Evans, they’re my cup of tea.”

Morsy returned to the side in midweek, after missing last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Peterborough through suspension.

And the side got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Plymouth – the ninth time Morsy and Evans have started together, with only three goals conceded.

“They contribute so much to the solidity of the team,” enthused Reid.

“If you can keep clean sheets, you’ve got a real chance of winning football matches.

“I always think the goalies sometimes get missed out. But Jamie’s (Jones) been brilliant this season, and he’s contributed to the solid feel as well.”

Latics are back in action on Saturday when mid-table Walsall are the visitors to the DW.

It’ll be Wigan’s seventh game in 22 days, but Reid says the players are coping well.

“The games are coming think and fast, but the players are looking very fit,” he added.

“That tells you they all did a great pre-season.

“And when you can throw on the kind of players we have on the bench, it’s brilliant.”