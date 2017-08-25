Richardson: Loan move good for Kellett

Andy Kellett has joined former Latics boss Gary Caldwell at Chesterfield.

The defender joins The Spireites on a season-long loan as he looks for match fitness after recovering from a knee injury.

He follows Latics team-mate Jordan Flores to the Proact Stadium on loan as his deal was announced last week.

Latics assistant manager Leam Richardson said: “Andy is one of the lads we’ve inherited who’s had a few injury problems.

“It’s healthy that people are playing and Andy is one of those players who have been out for a long time, so fingers crossed we can get Andy playing.”

Richardson hasn’t ruled out Latics moving more players out on loan as manager Paul Cook looks to find minutes for his fringe players.

Richardson added: “Paul’s keen to get most players playing on Saturday, whether they’re 16 to 39, he wants people playing.

“He doesn’t want a big squad sat in the stands.

“It’s a good move for Andy to go and get his legs going again because he’s a good player. He’s an exciting, young, good player.”