Richardson: No extra emphasis on Pompey visit to DW

Latics assistant Leam Richardson says this Saturday’s clash against Portsmouth won’t hold any extra meaning.

Richardson followed Paul Cook up to Wigan from Portsmouth after the manager’s appointment at the end of May.

It’ll be nice to see a few friendly faces, but again our focus will be straight on the game Lean Richardson

Many Pompey fans reacted angrily to Cook’s departure, which could add spice to the DW Stadium clash, but according to Richardson, apart from seeing some old friends there will be no sentiment from the Latics staff as the teams go head to head for the first time since the move.

“It’s just another on the fixture list but we’ll certainly look forward to it because we’ve still got a lot of friends down there,” he said.

“We spent two really good years down there so it’ll be nice to see a few friendly faces, but again our focus will be straight on the game.”

Latics’ unbeaten start under Cook came to an end on Tuesday in the 4-1 EFL Cup loss to Aston Villa.

But their perfect start to the League One campaign is still intact, and Richardson has said he is happy in his new surroundings as Latics look for a fourth straight win in the division to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

“It’s been very good. We’re enjoying it,” he said.

“The owner, the chairman and the chief executive have all been top class.

“They know what they want, they’ve brought us in to hopefully go down that road and hopefully we’ll keep on as we have done and we’ll make big strides.”