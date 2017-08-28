Richardson open to more transfer activity

Latics’ number two Leam Richardson refused to be drawn into speculation about new signings ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

But he admitted that both he and manager Paul Cook are always on the look-out for new players to bring in.

The club have been relatively busy so far in the transfer window, bringing in nine players and moving on several as Paul Cook looks to put his stamp on the squad.

And with the deadline coming this Thursday, his assistant was tight lipped about whether his side would be making any more signings, though he admitted that they were always looking for ways to improve the team.

He said: “I think transfer deadlines are there to cause speculation and anticipation.

“We’re always looking as a club to bring players in, whether they’re players that can go straight into our team or progressive players that can fit into our squad.

“So the transfer window is irrelevant so to speak, as we’re always actively looking for players to improve our squad.”

It’s likely to be an interesting week for Latics regardless of whether they make any more signings or not, with the future of midfielder Max Power yet to be resolved.

The midfielder was instrumental in Latics’ promotion winning campaign in League One two seasons ago, but he has made his intention to play in the Championship clear, a move which led to Paul Cook taking the decision to remove him from first team action until the end of the window.

However, Power has featured in several matches behind closed doors to keep his fitness intact, and returned to the side for last Tuesday’s EFL

Cup tie at Aston Villa – a hint that he could well return to his manager’s plans should he remain at the club past the window.