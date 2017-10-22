Richardson pleased to see Latics weather storm

Wigan assistant manager Leam Richardson poured praise on the players of both teams after battling the elements during his side’s 3-1 win at Blackpool.

Storm Brian brought swirling winds and torrential rain making the first half virtually unplayable.

But after going in at 1-1 at the break and with the weather easing in the second half, Latics dominated the second period and came out 3-1 winners.

“It was an extraordinary game in the first half with the conditions and the weather and then going a goal down so to win 3-1 from that it’s been a good day,” said Richardson.

“I’ve got to give credit to all 22 players on the pitch, for how bad the weather was I thought it could have easily turned into a spectacle that wasn’t good but I thought there was still some good football and some endeavour.

“The lads were giving everything even though the conditions weren’t good.

Although the scoreline wasn’t great at half-time, we were pleased overall.

“We scored bang on half-time which was good and thankfully the weather settled down a little bit and we expressed ourselves a little more in the second half.”

Chey Dunkley scored two for Wigan after gifting Blackpool the winner before a rare goal from David Perkins put daylight between the two sides as the clock ticked down.

Richardson added: “They reacted really well to going a goal down because I think Blackpool have only conceded three goals at home all year.

They’ve got a good squad and you always expect a good solid test coming to such places and we got that.

“Our lads had to be at the top of their game and thankfully they were.”

Richardson also reserved praise for the Wigan fans who sold out their allocation of tickets behind the goal.

They were vocal throughout the 90 minutes and Richardson says that was integral in spurring the players on.

“I thought they were excellent,” he said.

“Sometimes they underestimate themselves and what they can bring to the pitch and the players.

“Certainly they got us going and got us over the line today because Blackpool are a good team, they’ve got a good squad with good players and a good management team and they’ll be right up there this year.”