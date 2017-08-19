Richardson pleased with ''professional'' performance as Lactics go top

Assistant boss Leam Richardson hailed a "professional" performance after Wigan Athletic made it three wins from three with a 2-0 victory at Oldham.

Latics started like a house on fire with both their goals - a first for Ivan Toney before Michael Jacobs' effort - inside the first 15 minutes.

The visitors were comfortable enough for the rest of the afternoon but Richardson says he and manager Paul Cook were always wary of Oldham.

"It was a good result today, a positive result," he said.

"Our lads had to stick with it for 90 minutes. We had to defend, certainly in the second half I thought Oldham threw quite a bit as us. They kept us honest until the end so fair credit to them.

"I'd definitely use that word, it's professional and that's what we had to be.

"If we had taken our eye of the ball and were lazy in our shape, in and out of possession and Oldham would have scored, it would have been uncomfortable."

Richardson was filling in for Cook on the post-match media duties, saying the pair like to "mix it up", which is something their players haven't been doing with results so far this season.

Cook is the first Latics boss to win his opening three league games.

However, Richardson insists the pair won't be resting on their laurels with Wigan sitting pretty at the top of League One.

"Stats are there for everybody to see but we've just re-iterated to the lads today that we won't get carried away," he said.

"It's the third league game plus we played in the cup as well.

"We'll keep our feet firmly on the ground, we've got Tuesday then we'll go forward."