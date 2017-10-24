Richardson: We won’t be easing off for cup encounter

Latics assistant boss Leam Richardson admits tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy match against Middlesbrough under-21s will be a chance to keep fringe players ticking over.

But that doesn’t mean they will be taking anything for granted as they look to chalk-up another win in the competition.

Boss Paul Cook rotated his side for the win on penalties over Blackpool in their previous match in the competition, and is likely to go down the same route tonight.

“We’ll take it on its merit and address it, we certainly want to win so with Middlesbrough coming down we want to set a good account of ourselves,” said Richardson.

“It’s important that we top a few of our lads’ minutes up and it’s important we win as well.”

But attention will quickly turn back to their League One campaign with a big clash against play- off chasing Blackburn at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

“They’re all big games but they’re all for the same amount of points,” said Richardson.

“We’ll certainly address each game on its merit, we don’t take anyone lightly.”