Roberto returns to Latics!

Roberto Martinez paid a surprise visit to the Wigan Athletic training ground on Friday to pass on some pearls of wisdom ahead of this weekend’s League One trip to Shrewsbury!

Martinez, whose Belgium side this week become the first European qualifiers for next summer’s World Cup, was welcomed with open arms by boss Paul Cook, who hopes it will act as a big fillip for everyone at the club.

“We’ll have to train properly and do everything right now we’re being watched!” laughed Cook, who also played for Latics before returning as manager.

“No, it’s great to have him down, and it shows how much affection Roberto – and others like Steve Bruce – have for this football club.

“Wigan Athletic has grown so much as a football club, and to have such high-profile people wanting to stay involved is great.

“Anthony Barry, our first-team coach, has had all kinds of manuals and pamphlets out, he thinks he’s getting (Thierry) Henry’s job with Belgium!”