Roberts follows Cook to Wigan

Wigan Athletic have signed free agent Gary Roberts on a season-long deal.

The 33-year-old has worked under Paul Cook at both Portsmouth and Chesterfield, having been team-mates at Accrington over a decade ago.

“Gary is a player I trust and who has proven himself at this level,” said Cook.

“He will make a significant contribution and I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Roberts boasted an identical league record of 74 appearances and 14 goals during two seasons at both Portsmouth and Chesterfield under Cook’s watchful eye.