Scharner plays fur for Joe!

It’s the most famous fur coat in Wigan, all the way from the magnificent mountains of Austria – and it could be YOURS!

Latics legend Paul Scharner is auctioning off the crowning jewel of his wacky wardrobe to support local charity Joseph’s Goal!

Scharner is fondly remembered as a cult favourite during his two spells with Latics – the second of which included the FA Cup triumph in 2013 – for his unique dress sense and maverick hairstyles.

Thanks to his special relationship with the fans, Scharner has always regarded Wigan as his footballing ‘home’.

He has shown his class off the football field by being a staunch supporter of Joseph’s Goal, making the annual trip over to play in the legends game at Ashton Town.

Now Scharner has gone a step further by donating his famous fur coat, to raise vital funds towards a cure for the rare genetic disorder, NKH.

To place your bid in the auction, which closes at 10pm this Friday (November 3), email paul.kendrick@jpress.co.uk or tweet your bid directly to @JosephsGoal using the hashtag #scharnerfur

More details can also be found on facebook.com/josephsgoal