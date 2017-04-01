Sharpe confirms Jackson exit

Wigan Athletic have parted company with Head of Football Operations Matt Jackson.

Jackson had been involved with several parts of the club including the establishing of the player recruitment department in 2015.

“Matt has played a key role in creating a legacy in terms of establishing the Academy and the player recruitment department, plus in making the training centres run efficiently,” said chairman David Sharpe.

“He has played a key role as a player and now in the operational management of the club and we thank him for his great service.”

Jackson, who spent a successful spell as a player with Latics between 2001-07, added: “It’s been great to have been a part of a second journey with the club.

“It’s a chance most players don’t get, and to have experienced again the obvious highs and lows that go with Wigan Athletic football life has been really special.

“I’m proud to have played an important role in the establishment of the organisational processes now being run by the club’s great staff and with all the elements in place for the club to run efficiently it feels like the right time to tackle something different.

“The support from Mr Whelan since he brought me back and subsequently from David Sharpe has been greatly appreciated, and I’m sure I will be back at the DW Stadium many times in the future.”