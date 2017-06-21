Sharpe ‘expecting ins and outs’

David Sharpe is expecting a few more ‘ins-and-outs’ before Wigan Athletic’s squad is ready for next season.

With the new fixtures released yesterday – and the players back in for pre-season training this weekend – the appetite has already being whetted.

And Sharpe says plenty of hard work is going on behind the scsnes to ensure new boss Paul Cook has a squad ready to compete for an automatic return to the Championship.

“There’s going to be a couple of changes before the start of the season,” Sharpe confirmed.

“There’ll be a couple of players hopefully coming in, and maybe a couple of players leaving.

“We’re actively talking with clubs, and different things are popping up every day.”

Sharpe also underlined his belief Latics will be in the promotion shake-up.

“Every club in League One is looking at promotion, and that has to be our aim,” he added on Radio Manchester.

“There’s no point looking at it differently – everyone is in it to win it. We’ve got to use our experience of last time in League One, we know what it takes as does the manager.

“But there’s some good teams in there. It’ll be tough.”