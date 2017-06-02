Sharpe: Some players need to change their attitude

Latics chairman David Sharpe is in no doubt there will be a busy summer ahead in the transfer market.

Sharpe welcomed new manager Paul Cook to the club on Wednesday and has immediately thrown his backing behind the 50-year-old as the ex-Portsmouth boss looks to mould a squad for the new season.

If there’s any players not buying into him and his way of thinking I’m sure they’ll be quickly moved on. David Sharpe

With Gabriel Obertan, Jussi Jaaskelainen, Andrew Taylor and captain Stephen Warnock already having left after relegation from the Championship, Cook said on his arrival his squad has a strong core and each player will be given ‘a proper chance.’

But Sharpe has said Cook has his approval if any changes need to be made.

“You’ll see some movement, no doubt,” said the chairman.

“I think he wants to get the players back in for pre-season and I think within a couple of weeks he’ll know who he wants out and who he’d love to keep, so that’s his decision.

“If there’s any players not buying into him and his way of thinking I’m sure they’ll be quickly moved on.

“I’m fully backing him and supporting him and there will be a bit of movement.”

Sharpe also said while he believes the style of football Cook will bring in, which saw Pompey promoted as League Two champions last term, will signal bright times ahead for Latics, he admitted certain players’ cards will be marked early on.

“He’s put into place how he was as a footballer into how he manages his teams,” Sharpe said on Cook, a former Wigan player.

“The style he played will be what you see. It’s 4-2-3-1, it’s passing football, it’s attacking football, it’s good to watch and I’m sure it will bring success and hopefully that will be around the corner.

“But there’s a lot of hard work between now and the start of the season because we have the squad, the core of it, but at the same time there needs to be a change in attitude in some of them and I’m sure Paul will find out who they are.”