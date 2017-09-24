Show me what you’re made of - Cook

Paul Cook has called on his Wigan Athletic players to produce a similar response to their only previous league defeat when they host Plymouth on Tuesday night.

Latics are aiming to get back on the horse after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Peterborough.

The loss halted a three-match winning streak, with no goals conceded, that followed the defeat at Shrewsbury earlier this month.

And Cook wants his men to again show the strength of character in the group.

“What we have to do now is learn from this,” Cook acknowledged.

“The last time we lost, at Shrewsbury, we bounced back and won the next three.

“That’s what we’ve got to do again.

“It’s a tough league, a demanding league, for everyone - not just us.

“The games come thick and fast, but we’re still on 19 points after nine games.

“If we can pick up 19 points from every nine games, we’ll all be delighted.”

Skipper Sam Morsy will be available again after serving a one-match ban, and the Egypt international was certainly missed in the engine room at the Abax Stadium.

“Listen, you’ll always miss good players - especially when you lose,” Cook admitted.

“We weren’t missing him at half-time, when we were 1-0 up and in total control.

“But we’re obviously pleased Sammy comes back into the squad.

“And it’s important we pick ourselves up as quickly as possible and go again.”