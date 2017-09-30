Shrew cares about the rest - Cook

Paul Cook insists Wigan Athletic will continue to go about their business without worrying what other clubs – namely League One leaders Shrewsbury – are doing.

Latics head into this afternoon’s visit of mid-table Walsall with 22 points on the board from their 10 matches played – which would give them 100 points over the course of a season.

However, they are four points adrift of the Shrews, who were tipped to struggle this term, but whose fabulous start included a 1-0 win over Latics earlier this month.

“I wish Shrewsbury would slow down,” chuckled Cook.

“They could become the first team ever in the Football League to declare!

“And great credit to Paul Hurst and his team – they should all enjoy it.

“Paul’s not stupid enough to think it will last – it can’t.

“But the most important thing is to get within touching distance of them for if they do falter.

“As far as we’re concerned, all we can do is concentrate on winning.

“If we win, the worst position we will be in the table is second.

“But I’m intelligent enough to know no team has ever been promoted in October, November, December.”

Cook confirmed star man Nick Powell has been passed fit to face Walsall, despite having to be helped off the field in the latter stages of Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Plymouth.

However, winger Ryan Colclough will again miss out.

“Ryan’s had a knock that we think will put him out for a period of time,” Cook revealed.

“We’ll know more on that when he’s been scanned, but it’s obviously a blow for us all.

“It’s massively frustrating, but there’s nothing you can do about this kind of thing.

“It’s disappointing for us as a club, but that’s football.

“These things happen, and you have to manage these things. That’s why you have a squad.”