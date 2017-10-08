‘Superman’ dedicates his goal to...super mam!

Dan Burn admits he had special reason to underline his ‘Superman’ credentials in Wigan Athetic’s weekend win at Scunthorpe – the rare presence of his mum behind the goal with the travelling fans!

Burn opened the scoring at Glanford Park with a blistering strike at the beginning of the second half, with Nick Powell adding a second before Funso Ojo pulled one back in the last minute.

And the likeable Geordie could not hide his delight at making his mum so proud.

“My mum and step-dad were here,” he revealed.

“She’s not seen me score for such a long time … since I don’t remember when. In fact, I don’t think she’s seen me score a goal professionally!

“I saw her at the end and she said: ‘Could you hear me screaming?’

“I said: ‘Not really...because there’s a lot of fans in there!’ But it was good she saw that.

“She came down from the north east, which is a long way so I’m glad she saw it.”

Burn had earlier performed heroics in the first half – again, in front of the goal behind which mum, Kay, and the rest of the travelling support were congregated – when he spectacularly cleared off the line to deny Iron defender Rory McArdle the opening goal.

“Stretching the hamstrings normally helps!” laughed Burn.

“I read it quite well and got it away, but I suppose as a defender that’s my job really.

“Obviously I was happy they didn’t score...I was gutted we didn’t get the clean sheet but I’ll take the win.”

The joy of victory at the end was sadly tempered within seconds of the final whistle, however, with news of the death of former Latics manager Ian McNeill at the age of 85.

McNeill was the man who guided Latics into the Football League in 1978, during one of three spells with the club.

His first tenure with Latics, between 1968 and 1970 was overshadowed by his return between 1976 and 1981, with the highlight undoubtedly being promotion to, and consolidation in, the Football League.

He also returned for a third time in 2000/01 as part of Bruce Rioch’s backroom staff.

McNeill had a reputation for being able to spot a player, and was responsible for signing Kerry Dixon, Gordon Durie and David Speedie for Chelsea, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for Leeds.