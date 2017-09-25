Table starts to mean something now - Cook

Paul Cook believes the League One table will mean something for the first time after the Plymouth game on Tuesday night.

And he’s desperate for his Wigan Athletic side to move back into the automatic promotion spots.

Latics slipped down a couple of places from second to fourth as a result of last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at third-placed Peterborough.

And while he hasn’t been paying much attention to the league table so far, Cook says it starts to become significant after the 10th game of the campaign.

“After this game, we’ll have played 10 games – five at home and five away – and this is probably time you can look at the league and it’ll mean something,” the Latics boss admitted.

“At what point of the year does all that balance out?

“If we lose against Plymouth, I’ll tell you the league doesn’t mean anything.

“If we beat Plymouth, I’ll tell you the league table means everything!

“It’s however you want to dress it.

“But once you’ve played 10 games, for me, the league is starting to take a little shape.

“Will the teams be in the same position after 20 games?

“That’s the challenge after that.”

Plymouth lie in second bottom spot, with just five points from their nine games played.