The joy of six for Latics - and it’s not over yet!

Former Manchester United winger Gabriel Obertan and Hartlepool midfielder Josh Laurent have become Wigan Athletic’s fifth and sixth captures of an already-frantic transfer deadline day - with Yanic Wildschut expected to complete his move to Norwich before the 11pm deadline.

The capture of Obertan, a free agent after leaving Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, is a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He becomes the third United old-boy to join in the space of a few hours, after the loan acqusition of Hull pair Alex Bruce and James Weir for the rest of the campaign.

“Gabriel adds great experience to the squad, and offers us another option in the wide areas,” said boss Warren Joyce. “He’s a top professional with great quality.”

Latics have also swooped for Eastleigh striker Mikael Mandron on a two-and-a-half-year contract, and Rangers goalkeeper Matt Gilks on an 18-month deal.

And the capture of Laurent from Hartlepool on a two-and-a-half-year deal made it half a dozen incomings in the space of 12 hours.

“Josh is a player the club has been watching all season, and we feel he has the potential to shine at a higher level of football, given the right environment and the time in which to develop,” added Joyce. “He’s a powerful, ball-playing midfielder and we welcome him to the squad.”

Mandron was recommended to Latics by Andy Welch, who joined the coaching staff from Sunderland last week, having already appeared on the radar of Joyce at junior level.

“The manager knew me from back at Sunderland where I played against his Manchester United side a few times,” Mandron explained.

“He says he’s always liked me and he sees potential in me and that, with the work we’ll do here, I will grow and get better.

“This is most definitely a step up, but I am always looking for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to play and show everyone what I can do.”

The signing of Mandron came minutes after Latics confirmed the departure of loan striker Adam Le Fondre, who was recalled by parent club Cardiff and immediately loaned out to League One outfit Bolton.

Having offloaded Jordi Gomez to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday morning - and with Wildschut on his way to Norwich for £7million - it’s been a real ‘revolving door’ day at the DW Stadium.

Bruce and Weir, who both worked with Joyce at Old Trafford, needed little persuasion to move to the DW Stadium.

Centre-back Bruce, 32, hasn’t featured for the Tigers this season, while midfielder Weir, 21, has only appeared in three EFL Cup games since his summer switch from United.

But Joyce clearly feels they can add quality and depth to the squad ahead of the run-in.

“Alex knows this division inside out, he is street-wise and understands exactly what we need over the next three months,” Joyce said.

“He adds tremendous competition to the squad.”

On Weir, he added: “I know James well and he has great potential.

“He is tremendously versatile, hard-working boy who can play in a number of positions, including as a winger, and I am delighted he has agreed to come to us.”

Obertan, who moved to Russia after a five-year spell with Newcastle, whom he joined from United in 2011, has also been interesting Crystal Palace, but Latics have earmarked him as the man to fill the void left by Wildschut.

Latics are still reeling from the bombshell dropped by the flying Dutchman on Monday night, when he submitted a transfer request.

Wildschut is also interesting Derby, but Norwich are expected to win the race for his signature for £7million, after seeing bids of £4million and £6million rejected.

Latics are also believed to be keen on Grimsby hotshot Omar Bogle, although they may have to go up to a seven-figure bid to get their man.

Earlier in the day, Latics recalled striker Billy Mckay from League One Oldham, before sending him straight out to Scottish outfit Inverness, from whom they signed him two years ago.