The kids are all right, insists Cook

Paul Cook admits youngsters Tylor Golden and Luke Burgess have not just been elevated into the Wigan Athletic first-team squad for the experience.

Both lads were on the bench for last weekend’s victory at Scunthorpe – which was 17-year-old Golden’s first sighing at that level.

With seven senior figures missing the trip to Scunthorpe, and Lee Evans now banned for three games, Cook says he’d have no qualms in pitching either into Saturday’s visit of Southend.

“Having young Tylor and ‘Sniffer’ (Burgess) on the bench was great for the Academy,” said the Latics boss.

“If the game had gone even better, the likelihood was we’d have tried to get Tylor on.

“It’s just great for him to be in and around the first team.

“He enjoyed spending the night away at the hotel, singing his song for the lads, and we want that team spirit throughout the club.”