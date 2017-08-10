There’s Jor to come from me, says goal hero Flores

Jordan Flores hopes his match-winning strike against Blackpool in midweek has persuaded Paul Cook he has a big future at Wigan Athletic.

The Latics boss had talked up Flores in the lead-up to Tuesday’s League Cup first-round-tie, and the 21-year-old responded with a 25-yard cracker in the 2-1 win.

Not that he was getting carried away by his efforts.

“I wasn’t too happy with my overall performance,” he said modestly. “But it was great to get on the scoresheet in my first competitive game for a while, I’m happy with that.

“With a new gaffer here it’s about trying to get through 90 minutes as many times as possible, and hopefully that will stand me in good stead.

“I played in a more advanced role, and I enjoyed it.

“I’ve not played down that left-hand side in a while, but it’s showing a bit of versatility which is never a bad thing.

“I played left-back for a bit of pre-season, which was good for me learning about the defensive side of the game.

“Hopefully the manager will be able to trust me in a few positions – and that can only be good for my game.”

While Flores was looking to impress Cook, his goal was a real kick in the guts for Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer.

Flores spent the second half of last term on loan with the Seasiders, and Bowyer was left to bemoan the hours he’d spent giving the youngster encouragement to shoot more.

“I had a few shooting lessons from Gary, before and after training, and he won’t be happy!” smiled Flores.

“But from my point of view it was great to see it go in.”

It was a dream night for Aspull-born Flores, with all of his family in the stands watching.

“They were all up there again, they’re all Wigan Athletic supporters, they come to every game, home and away,” he added.

“I just want to play as many games as I can for Wigan Athletic. As a local lad it’s just a dream for me to be able to put the shirt on and help the team to win.”