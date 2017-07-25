‘Those who won’t play must move on’ - Cook

Paul Cook insists there’s no room for passengers at Wigan Athletic as Billy Mckay became the latest player to be offloaded.

Mckay, 28, yesterday moved to Ross County on a two-year deal, having made just one start for Latics since joining from Inverness in January 2015.

He spent most of his time out on loan – at Dundee United, Oldham Athletic and back at Inverness – and Cook says those without a clear path into the Latics team must move on for the benefit of all.

“There’s no criticism about what’s gone on in the past at this football club,” Cook said.

“But this is our time at the club now, and the players for me have to be categorised into either younger lads trying to break in, or senior lads ready to play.

“The balance must be correct, and it’s my job to make that right.

“In my view the squad looks a little bit imbalanced in certain areas, but that’s not a criticism – it’s just the way it is.”

Meanwhile, the dates for Wigan’s Checkatrade Trophy group games have been confirmed.

They’ll travel to Blackpool on Tuesday, August 29 (7pm), entertain Middlesbrough Under-23s on Tuesday, October 24 (7.45pm), and finish with a home game against Accrington on Tuesday, November 7 (7.45pm).