Time was right for Barrow to go, says Sharpe

David Sharpe said it was time for ‘a fresh start’ when it came to letting Graham Barrow leave the club.

Barrow ended his long association with Latics on Monday after holding the fort as interim manager since Warren Joyce was sacked in March. It ended ea 15-year association with Latics, spanning 36 years as a player, manager and caretaker manager on three separate occasions.

Three days later, Paul Cook was named manager, bringing with him his backroom team from Portsmouth including assistant Leam Richardson, and Sharpe said he felt that was important.

“I feel it’s time for a fresh start,” he said.

“I’ve got on fine with Graham, always.

“We’re good friends and he’s been very loyal to the football club. He’s been here a long time and I‘m sure the supporters appreciate him as much as I do.”

But Sharpe explained the reasoning behind letting Barrow go, saying the best chance of Latics enjoying a successful season in their return to League One was to let Cook bring in his own staff.

“But there’s always time for a manager to come in with his staff who he trusts and I felt that was right, that we had a fresh start and we give Paul the best chance to get success with his staff,” he said.