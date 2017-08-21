Toney: No competition with strike ace Grigg

Latics striker Ivan Toney says he doesn’t see hotshot Will Grigg as a threat for a place in Paul Cook’s XI.

The Wigan boss has a plethora of talent at his disposal in the side’s forward line meaning that competition for places should be red hot.

However Newcastle loanee Toney, who opened his Wigan account during the 2-0 win at Oldham on Saturday, says the group prefer to help each other improve than battle each other for a starting spot.

Cook stuck with Toney, Nick Powell, Nathan Massey and Michael Jacobs on Saturday after their impressive showings at MK Dons and Bury, meaning Northern Irish international Grigg is struggling to get back into the side following his injury.

“He’s a great striker, everyone knows about him,” said Toney.

“But we don’t really see it as competition, we’re helping each other and he’s helped me a lot, he’s given me a advice.

“So it’s not really competition, whoever plays, plays and we always wish each other the best.

“It’s a great spirit here, the manager knows what he’s doing and it shows on the pitch when we’re getting results.

“I’m sure nothing will change into the next few games, whoever we play and whatever team is out there. I’m sure we’ll be going out looking to get the win whatever the game.”

Toney opened the scoring at SportsDirect.com Park on Saturday with a scrambled effort from close range after Samy Morsy’s cross.

And despite not knowing much about it at the time, the 21-year-old was delighted to get off the mark in a Latics shirt.

“It was great to get a goal, I didn’t know much about it but like everyone knows they all count,” he said.

“You’ve got to be in the mix to get there and we managed to get the win as well.

“The main thing we wanted today was the result and we managed to get that.

“The first goal is always hardest to get then the rest come.

“Hopefully that’s the case and in this situatuon now.”