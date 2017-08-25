Toney not keeping an eye on how table looks

Ivan Toney says he needs to get used to his new team-mates quickly to continue his goal-scoring exploits.

The 21-year-old opened his Latics account in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Oldham as he looks to help the team back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

“You’ve got to know the players around you and get used to them quick,” he said.

“I’ve settled in very well – the lads are very welcoming. In training we’ve been doing that and it shows on the pitch.”

Paul Cook’s side suffered a first loss of the season in their EFL Cup round two clash at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

But their perfect start to the League One campaign is still intact ahead of the visit of Portsmouth tomorrow.

But Toney insists the players won’t be watching the league standings for the time being.

“We haven’t said too much about that,” he said.

“We’re not going to watch that too much but I’m sure that come the end of the season, hopefully it’ll be that way.

“Hopefully I can help get the club in a strong position.”