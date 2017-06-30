Too many Cooks won’t spoil broth, says Paul

Paul Cook is adamant his plans for taking Wigan Athletic forward will not include ‘ripping it up and starting again’.

Latics find themselves back in the third tier just 12 months after winning the League One title in style under Gary Caldwell.

Unfortunately, a car-crash campaign culminated in relegation, closely followed by the arrival of Cook this summer.

Cook was lured back to his native north west despite delivering the League Two title to Portsmouth last term, but he doesn’t believe in throwing the baby out with the DW Stadium bath water.

“I think the squad strength is there for all to see,” he told the Wigan Post.

“And I certainly wouldn’t envisage there being many changes.

“I’m not envisaging ripping it up and starting again – there’ll be none of that.

“I think the most important thing is firstly to get the most out of the players we’ve got, and secondly to reduce the numbers if possible.

“I do think we have too many players – and it’s hard to keep too many players happy. I believe in a happy, content squad, and when lads aren’t playing then normally they’re not happy and content.

“For me, the calibre of the squad is very, very good.

“Will there be additions? Possibly, yes. And I do think there will be a few departures as well.

“But hopefully we’ll have a settled squad that gives us some stability, to give us a prosperous future.”

Meanwhile, Latics have been forced to tweak another two fixtures next term.

The visit of Charlton has been brought forward a day to Friday, December 29 (7.45pm), while the trip to Blackburn is put back a day to Sunday, March 4 (3pm).