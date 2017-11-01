Treatment we are receiving is a compliment, says Morsy

Sam Morsy insists Wigan Athletic should be hugely flattered by the esteem in which they are clearly held by opponents.

Euphoric scenes have followed both of Wigan’s defeats in League One so far – at Shrewsbury and Peterborough – while Blackburn’s game-plan at the weekend suggested they were more than happy with the point they went home with.

Rather than feel frustrated, Morsy says Latics should take the situation as a compliment.

“It shows how much respect a team like Blackburn gave us that they were content to defend like they did for the entire game,” the skipper said.

“We had the clear-cut chances, we hit the post, we’ve done everything but put the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s a point, though, and we move on.”

Latics moved to within a point of leaders Shrewsbury ahead of this weekend’s break for the FA Cup, but Morsy is taking little notice of the fledgling league table.

“We know we could have gone top had we won, but we’re not too concerned with Shrewsbury’s results if I’m honest,” added Morsy (right).

“It’s about us and making sure we keep our run going.”

“We’re a point off the top, it’s going well.

“There’s plenty of things to improve on, but it’s all positive.

“The players are enjoying themselves, we’re playing good football.

“And it shows how far we’ve come when a side like Blackburn, with all their good players, are so happy to hold us to a 0-0.

“It’s another game without defeat, it’s another point on the board, another clean sheet – if you can’t win, you make sure you don’t lose.

“It’s a long season, and we’ll keep going.

“You’re not going to be at it every game, but we’re happy with the way things are going at the moment.”