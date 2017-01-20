Tunnicliffe makes shock DW return

Wigan Athletic have made a sensational swoop to re-sign midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.

The 25-year-old had a short and uneventful loan spell at the DW Stadium under Uwe Rosler during the 2013-14 campaign.

But having come through the ranks at Manchester United, he is well-known to Warren Joyce, who firmly believes he can get the best out of the player.

“Ryan’s got a terrific attitude first and foremost,” he said.

“He’s been educated through the United Academy and is a player I always thought would do well.

“He has built up considerable experience now in this division, and we are confident he can be a really positive influence to the group in the immediate future.”