Two out - and much more to come as deadline day hots up!

It’s been a relatively quiet transfer deadline day at Wigan Athletic so far, with just two departures - although both incomings and further outgoings are expected ahead of the 11pm cut-off.

First out of the door early in the afternoon was right-back Luke Burke, who has joined non-league AFC Fylde on loan until January.

Then, much more of a surprise, came the news centre-back Donervon Daniels has moved to League One rivals Rochdale on loan for the rest of the season.

With Daniels being out of contract at Wigan next summer, it’s clear the 23-year-old has no long-term future at the DW Stadium, despite being a virtual ever-present in the League One title-winning campaign of 2015/16.

He played only two games last term, having been cut down by a niggling knee problem that he has struggled to shake-off, and he hasn’t featured in the league so far this season.

Also influential in the promotion success of two years ago was Max Power and, despite being on the transfer list for the past month, he looks likely to remain a Wigan player in the absence of a Championship club showing a serious interest.

That could mean David Perkins being squeezed out of the exit door, with Gary Caldwell and Chesterfield believed to be monitoring developments with interest.

As far as incomings are concerned, Alex Bruce - who spent the second half of last term on loan at the DW from Hull - has been linked with a return move to Wigan.

The veteran centre-back signed a short-term deal at Bury earlier this season - and even scored on his Shakers in the 4-1 defeat to Latics a fortnight ago - before being released again.

After the merry-go-round of transfer deadline-day in January - when Latics drafted in EIGHT new signings - it’s been significantly more low-key this time.

But if that means the likes of Nick Powell, Sam Morsy, Michael Jacobs, Dan Burn and Will Grigg remain with Latics, fans will consider the window to have been a massive success.