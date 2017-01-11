United clash set for the Sunday

Wigan Athletic’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford will almost certainly be played on Sunday, January 29.

United would not have wanted to play on the Saturday, as they are in League Cup semi-final second leg action against Hull on the previous Thursday night.

Latics themselves would initially have raised objections to playing on the Sunday, with a home Championship clash against Norwich being pencilled in for the following Tuesday.

But that fixture against the Canaries has now been put back seven days to Tuesday, February 7 (7.45pm), meaning a Sunday date would suit both sides - with the game expected to be screened live on television.

Latics were due to travel to QPR in the league on FA Cup fourth-round weekend, and that clash has now been rearranged for Tuesday, February 21 (7.45pm).

Full details of the United clash, including ticket prices, are expected to be announced very shortly.