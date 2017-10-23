Unsworth favourite for Everton job

Former Latics ace David Unsworth has been made favourite to take on the Everton job.

Boyle Sport have placed Toffees Under-23 manager, David Unsworth the early 5/2 favourite to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on Monday after just 16 months in charge.

David Moyes is the 4/1 second favourite to return as the gaffer at Goodison Park, having left the club in 2013 to take over as Manchester United manager.

Burnley’s Sean Dyche, who was also tipped for the Leicester managerial position, is also in the mix at 13/2.

Other names in the running include, Carlo Ancelotti, former England boss Sam Allardyce, both 10/1, Welsh manager Chris Coleman (12/1) and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe (14/1).

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports said: “David Unsworth is already set to take the reins temporarily after Ronald Koeman was shown the door, but at 5/2 it looks like Unsworth could be there to stay as a permanent manager.

“David Moyes is of course high up the manager rankings as a replacement and at 4/1 for Moyes to return, it is already a two horse race for the role.”

Next Permanent Everton Manager

Unsworth, David 5/2

Moyes, David 4/1

Dyche, Sean 13/2

Ancelotti, Carlo 10/1

Allardyce, Sam 10/1

Coleman, Chris 12/1

Howe, Eddie 14/1

Tuchel, Thomas 14/1

Fonseca, Paulo 16/1

Arteta, Mikel 16/1

Pellegrini, Manuel 16/1

Ferguson, Duncan 16/1

Enrique, Luis 20/1 BAR