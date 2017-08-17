Update: Bogle move to Cardiff completed

Omar Bogle has completed his move away from Wigan Athletic.

The striker has joined Cardiff City on a three-year contract in a deal believed to be worth £1m.

Bogle hasn’t been involved in the Latics’ first team since the arrival of manager Paul Cook, who reasoned the 25-year-old’s style of play didn’t fit with his plans.

He was in Cardiff on Wednesday for a medical before the deal went through this afternoon.

“I know how big this club is and the direction that we want to go in. I spoke to the Gaffer and was excited by his plans,” said Bogle.

“I’ve got pace, work rate and I want to entertain the fans.

“I’m excited and looking forward to scoring goals.”

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock added: “I like his enthusiasm. He’s raw, he’s similar to Mendez-Laing in some respects, and he’s got desire.

“With the right guidance and the right players we can bring the best out of him.”

Reports also suggest Jordan Flores, who recently signed a new two-year deal at Latics, is set to join Chesterfield on loan where former Wigan boss Gary Caldwell is in charge.