UPDATED! Two out, one in - and more to come as deadline day hots up!

A relatively quiet transfer deadline day at Wigan Athletic is threatening to spark into life, with Alex Bruce signing after both Donervon Daniels and Luke Burke departed - and plenty more activity expected ahead of the 11pm cut-off.

With less than three hours to go until the deadline, Latics confirmed the signing of utility man Bruce on a 12-month contract.

The former Northern Ireland international penned a short-term deal at Bury earlier this season - and even scored on his Shakers in the 4-1 defeat to Latics a fortnight ago - before being released again.

But he has rejoined Latics to take Daniels’ place in the first-team squad.

“Alex’s experience will be a great asset, on and off the field,” boss Paul Cook acknowledged.

“He can play in a number of positions, he’s seen it and done it in football, and we are really pleased to have him join the group.”

Earlier in the day, right-back Burke was the first man out of the exit door, joining non-league AFC Fylde on loan until January.

Then, much more of a surprise, came the news centre-back Daniels has moved to League One rivals Rochdale on loan for the rest of the season.

With Daniels being out of contract at Wigan next summer, it’s clear the 23-year-old has no long-term future at the DW Stadium, despite being a virtual ever-present in the League One title-winning campaign of 2015/16.

He played only two games last term, having been cut down by a niggling knee problem that he has struggled to shake-off, and he hasn’t featured in the league so far this season.

Also influential in the promotion success of two years ago was Max Power and, despite being on the transfer list for the past month, he looks likely to remain a Wigan player in the absence of a Championship club showing a serious interest.

That could mean David Perkins being squeezed out of the exit door, with Gary Caldwell and Chesterfield believed to be monitoring developments with interest.

After the merry-go-round of transfer deadline-day in January - when Latics drafted in EIGHT new signings - it’s been significantly more low-key this time.

But if that means the likes of Nick Powell, Sam Morsy, Michael Jacobs, Dan Burn and Will Grigg remain with Latics, fans will consider the window to have been a massive success.