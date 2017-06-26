Warnock joins Brewers

Former Wigan Athletic captain Stephen Warnock could not hide his delight at remaining in the Championship after joining Burton Albion on a one-year deal.

The 35-year old became a free agent when his contract with Latics, who will kick-off the new term in League One, expired this summer.

And Brewers boss Nigel Clough has moved quickly to secure his services.

“I’m really happy,” said Warnock. “It has been a long summer already and I wanted to get something sorted to play at the highest level possible.

“Nigel Clough has given me that opportunity and I’m very thankful for it.

“He wants me to bring that experience and a calm head to the place and the changing room, and hopefully I can do that.

“For me, personally, it’s nice to come and play for a club that has stayed in the Championship against all the odds, which shows the manager and playing squad are more than capable of staying in this league.”

was a virtual ever-present for Wigan last year in the Championship.

Clough admitted the chance to land the vastly-experienced former England defender was one he couldn’t pass up.

“Stephen is a good, experienced full back,” recognised Clough.

“We always liked him when he played for Derby and obviously at Wigan most recently.

“He will give us that experience that you need in the Championship.

“He will bring all the qualities and all the experience - it’s ideal and we think he will complement the defenders that we’ve already got.

“He can play full back, but he can play centrally as well, which he did for Wigan a few times last season.

“He will provide good company and good competition in the full-back area.”