We beat ‘best side in League One’ - Posh boss

Peterborough boss Grant McCann could not hide his delight at seeing off ‘the best squad in League One’ in Wigan Athletic.

McCann saw his side played off the park during a one-sided first half which saw Latics lead thanks to Michael Jacobs’ deflected strike.

But after Junior Morias equalised within two minutes of the restart, the second period was a different story altogether.

Morias put Posh 2-1 up inside the last 10 minutes, only for Ryan Colclough to immediately level from close range.

But the home side pinched all three points through Jack Marriott’s last-minute effort, leaving McCann in buoyant mood.

“I told the lads well done on only being 1-0 down at half-time,” the Posh boss revealed.

“And I wasn’t being sarcastic.

“Wigan had played well, but we had shown them too much respect.

“We stood off them and if you do that against players of this quality you will be punished.

“They dictated the first half. But the two clear chances we had created ourselves for Junior and for Marcus Maddison made me believe we were very much in with a chance of winning, as did the fact that we are a very fit side who have scored lots of second half goals this season.

“And the boys were excellent in the second-half - it was a different game.

“We created lots of chances and even when they dragged it back to 2-2, the lads had the self-belief to hunt a third goal.

“On paper Wigan have the best squad in League One, but we matched them all over the field in the second-half.

“We defended like lions at times as well, Some of the clearances Steve Taylor, Jack Baldwin and Ryan Tafazolli made were incredible.”