We can’t afford ‘missed opportunities’ - Yanic

Yanic Wildschut admits Wigan Athletic have to bounce back fast from a ‘missed opportunity’ to get back to winning ways against Ipswich.

Latics are still licking their wounds from the 3-2 home reversal to the Tractor Boys, having led 2-1 inside the final quarter thanks to a brilliant brace from Wildschut.

The result means Latics will spend Christmas second-bottom in the Championship table, above only rock-bottom Rotherham – their next opponents on Boxing Day.

And according to Wildschut, they only have themselves to blame.

“After a tough couple of games we were finally playing some good attacking football, knowing it was a game we had to take three points from,” he told the Evening Post.

“A draw would have been disappointing, but at least we would have had a point to show for it.

“The manager spoke to us about game management, and at 2-1 up we have to manage it much better.

“Even at 2-2, we have to be better because this was a great opportunity to pick up points – and we missed it.

“When you score two goals in any games, you hope to get at least a draw.

“In the second half, we were better and creating more chances.

“But then you see again how tough a league this – last minute, header off the post, we lose.”

Further salt was rubbed into Wigan wounds with influential midfielder David Perkins limping off with a hamstring problem – the latest in a long line of casualties.

“I haven’t seen Perks injured since I’ve been here so that was strange,” Wildschut added.

“Hopefully it’s not too bad, because we are starting to pick up a few injuries at the moment.”