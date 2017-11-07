Weir makes history to leave Chadwick proud

Stand-in boss Nick Chadwick admitted he had mixed feelings in watching the youngest side in Wigan Athletic’s history - including 15-year-old Jensen Weir - beaten 4-0 by Accrington Stanley to bow out of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Under-18s chief Chadwick, handed the reins by Paul Cook as Latics fielded a matchday XI without a single league start between them, was proud of the way his lads stuck to their task.

But two goals in either half underlined the gulf in experience more than anything as Stanley advanced through to the knockout stages at Wigan’s expense.

“My thoughts are doubled-edged really,” acknowledged Chadwick.

“The lads are disappointed obviously, because there’s some good characters in there and they don’t like getting beaten.

“But actually it’s also a very proud moment to see a whole team of academy players going out there and representing there at first-team level.

“They stayed at it right to the end, and that’s why they’re getting to where they are in the game.

“They’re earning their chances, and the manager’s been good enough to give them an opportunity.

“It was difficult for them all going in , and they were always going to be up against it when we saw the side Accrington put out.

“But the only disappointment was we didn’t show enough belief in that final third, because at Under-18 level they’ve had that belief and that quality.”

The highlight of a disappointing evening overall was the introduction at the three-quarter mark of Scotland Under-16 skipper Weir, son of ex-Everton defender David, who become the youngest ever player in the club’s history at the age of 15 years and 280 days.

“Jensen’s a terrific talent, and the fact he was out there shows how much we think of him,” enthused Chadwick.

“He’s a level-headed boy, from a good family, and he’s earned his opportunity.

“He’s been terrific for us at Under-18 level, and he’s been terrific when he’s captained Scotland at Under-16 level.

“There’s some terrific work going on with Jensen, and the rest of the Under-16s at Christopher Park.

“The coaches there will be proud of him and I’m sure his family will be as well.”