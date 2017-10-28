Wigan Athletic 0 Blackburn 0

Wigan Athletic missed the chance to go top of League One after being held to a goalless draw by 10-man Blackburn.

Despite dominating for the majority of the encounter - and playing the last half an hour with an extra man, following the sending-off of Elliott Bennett for a second bookable offence - Latics couldn’t score what would have been a crucial winning goal.

The closest they came was when Gavin Massey fired against a post in the second period.

Skipper Sam Morsy also came close in the dying seconds, only to send a 30-yard rocket inches over the top.

Latics remain a point behind leaders Shrewsbury, who lose for the first time this season at Peterborough.