Wigan Athletic 0 Derby 1

Wigan Athletic failed to score for the fourth home game in a row as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat to in-form Derby.

Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession and territory, Latics were unable to break down a determined Rams rearguard.

And Bradley Johnson’s 15th-minute header, off Thomas Ince’s inviting free-kick, proved decisive.

The closest Latics came to a leveller was a header from Max Power on the hour mark that came back off the bar with Scott Carson well beaten.

And not even the second-half introduction of strikers Will Grigg, Adam Le Fondre and Kaiyne Woolery - for his Latics debut - could swing the balance back in their favour.